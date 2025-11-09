ODI series: Pakistan win series against South Africa

Faisalabad: Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed led a superb performance by the Pakistan spinners with a four-fer as they bundled out South Africa for a paltry 143, paving the way for a series-clinching 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday. With Abrar Ahmed claiming 4-27 to top their efforts in bowling and Saim Ayub scoring his third ODI half-century, Pakistan scored 144/3 in 25.1 overs and romped to a seven-wicket win over South Africa. The win with 24.5 overs to spare is one of Pakistan's biggest in terms of overs and confirms victory in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first assignment as ODI captain.

Brief scores: South Africa 143 all out in 37.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 53, Lhuan-dre Pretorius 39; Abrar Ahmed 4-27, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-18, Salman Ali Agha 2-18, Mohammad Nawaz 2-31) lost to Pakistan 144/3 in 25.1 overs (Saim Ayub 77, Mohammad Rizwan 32 not out; Nandre Burger 1-29, Bjorn Fortuin 1-34) by seven wickets. IANS

