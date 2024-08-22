Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan felicitates Olympic Men's Hockey medalists

New Delhi: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan organised the Vijay Utsav, a grand celebration to honour the Indian Men's Hockey team for their remarkable achievement of securing the Bronze Medal at the recent Olympic Games, here at Kalinga Stadium.

The Indian hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh and featuring Odia star Amit Rohidas, clinched the Bronze Medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a decisive victory over Spain.

The Vijay Utsav kicked off with an energetic parade from Biju Patnaik Airport to Kalinga Stadium, culminating in a grand celebration of the nation’s sporting heroes with thousands of people and hundreds of folk artists joining the roadshow.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi also announced Rs 15 lakh for each player, Rs 10 lakh for the support staff, Rs 50 lakh for PR Sreejesh, and Rs 4 crore for Odisha’s star, Amit Rohidas. IANS

