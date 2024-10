NEW DELHI: In a challenging encounter, Odisha FC fell 1-3 to Ho Chi Minh City in the AFC Women’s Champions League. The results leave Odisha FC winless in the tournament, with a crucial encounter to come against Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football Team on October 12. Agencies

