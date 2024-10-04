Indian Super League 2024-25: Odisha FC make comeback against Kerala Blasters to share spoils

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC got two goals back in the first-half itself to deny Kerala Blasters an early lead and share a point each in their Indian Super League clash at the Kalinga stadium on Thursday.

The visitors, Kerala Blasters, started the game on a high note, with Noah Sadaoui finding the net in the 18th minute. Just three minutes later, Jesus Jimenez doubled its advantage, leaving Odisha FC trailing nil-two.

However, the home side fought back admirably. A crucial own goal by Alexandre Coeff brought Odisha back into the game, and Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio leveled the scoreline in the 36th minute with a well-taken finish.

The second half of the match saw a tense battle between the two teams. Despite several contentious incidents that could have resulted in penalties for either side, the referee opted not to award a spot-kick.

Odisha’s substitute Rahim Ali was brought down inside the box, but the referee remained unmoved. Similarly, a challenge on Noah Sadaoui went unnoticed. Both managers, Sergio Lobera and Mikael Stahre, were shown yellow cards for their protests.

The draw leaves Kerala Blasters in fourth place in the ISL standings, while Odisha FC climbs to ninth position. Agencies

