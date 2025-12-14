Odisha Masters 2025 finals: Indians enter finals

Cuttack: India will have strong representation in the finals of various categories at the Odisha Masters 2025 BWF World Tour Super 100 as Isharani Baruah, Women's Singles top seed Unnati Hooda, and Men's Singles second seed Kiran George booked their places in the summit clashes following hard-fought semifinal victories at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, on Saturday.

Isharani Baruah booked her place in the final after overcoming Tanya Hemanth in the semifinal. Unnati earned her spot in the title clash with a composed semifinal win over Tasnim Mir. Tasnim, who had enjoyed an impressive run after defeating top seeds in the earlier rounds, claimed the first game 21-18. However, Unnati responded strongly, winning the next two games 21-16, 21-16 to close out the contest in 60 minutes.

In the men’s singles, second seed Kiran George progressed to the final following an all-Indian semifinal against Rounak Chouhan. Kiran edged the opening game 21-19 before Rounak bounced back with a 21-8 comfortable win in the second to force a decider. Kiran held his nerve in the third, clinching it 21-18 to book his place in the final in 53 minutes, where he will face Indonesia’s Muhamad Yusuf.

India’s doubles campaign came to an end with defeats in the semifinals, as Sathwik Reddy and Reshika Uthayasooryan in mixed doubles, along with Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam in women’s doubles, bowed out against their respective opponents. IANS

