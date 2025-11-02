‘Officially hanging up my racquet’: Rohan Bopanna announces retirement

New Delhi: India’s two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement from professional tennis on Saturday, bringing an end to his 20-year-long celebrated career, which saw him bring many laurels to the country.

Bopanna’s decision to hang up his boots came days after his last appearance at the Paris Masters 1000, where he teamed up with Alexander Bublik. The duo ultimately lost the Round of 32 match, falling 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 to John Peers and James Tracy.

“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time I’m officially hanging up my racquet,” he wrote in a lengthy social media post.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest tennis players, Bopanna built a remarkable legacy based on a powerful serve, deft net skills, and a lasting influence in both men’s and mixed doubles. Over a career spanning more than twenty years, the 45-year-old has been a cornerstone of Indian tennis, representing the nation with pride in numerous Davis Cup campaigns and at the Olympic Games.

Bopanna’s breakthrough moment came in 2017, when he lifted the French Open mixed doubles title alongside Gabriela Dabrowski, cementing his place among the sport’s elite. Yet, it was in 2024 that he achieved one of the most extraordinary feats of his career - clinching the Australian Open men’s doubles crown and ascending to World No. 1 at the age of 43, a testament to his resilience, professionalism and enduring love for the game.

“As I write this, my heart feels both heavy and grateful. Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world - it all feels surreal. Tennis hasn’t been just a game for me - It has given me purpose when I was lost, strength when I was broken and belief when the world doubted me,” Bopanna’s post read.

“Every time I stepped onto a court, it taught me perseverance, resilience to rise, to fight again when everything inside me said I couldn’t - and most of all, reminded me why I started and who I am. To my wonderful parents - you are my heroes. You gave me everything so I could chase this dream. The sacrifices you made, the quiet strength you carried, the faith you never lost...I owe it all to you. To my sister, Rashmi - you’ve been my gentle constant and my cheerleader through it all. You’ve always seen the best in me, even when I couldn’t. To my family - thank you for being my anchor, my safe haven, and the love that kept me standing through every high and low.

“To my wife, Supriya - my greatest partner off court. You’ve lived this journey with me, the long flights, sleepless nights, and moments I’ve missed. You have carried our world with such grace while I chased mine. Your love, patience and strength are the quiet reasons behind every success I’ve ever had. To my daughter, Tridha - you’ve changed the way I see everything. You have given me new purpose and a softer strength. Every match I played in these last years, I played for you, to show you that dreams are worth fighting for and that kindness and courage matter more than winning. You are my heart.

“To every coach, partner, trainer, physio, my team, and my world of friends who walked this path with me - thank you for pushing me, lifting me, and believing in me through every chapter. To Scott - my coach, mentor and friend for 12 incredible years. You’ve seen me through every phase - the highs, the frustrations, the vulnerabilities, the comebacks - and helped shape not just the player, but the man I am today. Your belief, guidance and calm through it all have been my grounding.”

Across his illustrious journey, Bopanna has reached five Grand Slam finals - one in men’s doubles (with Matthew Ebden at the 2023 US Open) and four in mixed doubles (with Dabrowski at the 2017 French Open, Timea Babos at the 2018 Australian Open, and Sania Mirza at the 2023 Australian Open) — underscoring his consistency and longevity at the highest level.

“To my fellow players - thank you for the respect, the rivalries and the brotherhood. Lastly, to my fans - your love has been my fuel. You celebrated me when I triumphed and stood by me when I fell. You have given my career perspective and purpose. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Each time I walked onto the court with the tricolour beside my name, I felt its pride and its value. Every serve, every point, every match - I played for that flag, for that feeling, for my country. Thank you, India,” the post further reads.

“I may be stepping away from competition, but my story with tennis isn’t over. This game gave me everything and now, I want to give back - to help young dreamers from small towns believe that their beginnings don’t define their limits. That with belief, hard work, and heart - anything is possible. My gratitude is endless and my love for this beautiful game will never fade. This isn’t goodbye... it’s a thank you to everyone who shaped me, guided me, supported me and loved me. You’re all a part of this story. You’re all a part of me...” IANS

