Ranji tie vs Uttarakhand: Assam face uphill task on final day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam face a herculean task on the final day of their Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Sunday. After being forced to follow on, Assam were 224 for 6 in their second innings at stumps on Day III, still trailing by 96 runs.

Resuming from their overnight score of 91 for 4, Assam were bowled out for 140 in their first innings earlier in the day, leading to the follow-on. Rituraj Biswas top-scored with a responsible 62 off 189 balls, including eight boundaries, but found little support from the rest of the batting line-up. As many as eight Assam batters failed to reach double figures.

In their second innings, Assam began on a positive note with openers Rishav and Nihar Deka putting together a 38-run partnership. However, the momentum was halted after Rishav’s dismissal, and Assam soon slipped to 139 for 5.

A crucial sixth-wicket partnership between Sarupam Purkayastha and skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar then helped steady the innings. The duo added 80 valuable runs, with Sumit contributing 29 before getting out. Sarupam remained unbeaten on 51, facing 83 deliveries and striking six boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, opener Nihar Deka impressed on his first-class debut, scoring a fluent half-century. He made 52 off 80 balls, hitting 10 boundaries before being dismissed.

For Uttarakhand, Mayank Mishra was the standout bowler, claiming figures of 4 for 74 in the second innings. He had earlier picked up three wickets in Assam’s first innings.

