Gakpo’s Last-Gasp Penalty Earns Netherlands Narrow Win Over Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI: Cody Gakpo scored two penalties, including a winner with the final kick of the game, as the Netherlands edged Uzbekistan 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors World Cup warm-up match at Icahn Stadium on Monday.

Gakpo opened the scoring from the spot in the 31st minute after Crysencio Summerville was brought down by Jakhongir Urozov. The Liverpool forward’s conversion appeared to put the Dutch on course for a comfortable victory after a dominant first-half display.

The match was also marred by controversial officiating. The Dutch saw two strong penalty appeals waved away, while substitute Guus Til was shown a red card in the 89th minute for what appeared to be an innocuous handball outside the penalty area. Agencies

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