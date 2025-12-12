Oliver Peake to lead Australia’s U19 World Cup title defense

Melbourne: Left-hand batter Oliver Peake will captain Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup as the reigning champions will be aiming for their fifth title when the marquee event commences on January 12 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Peake, who played an integral role in Australia’s title success in South Africa in 2024, is the only member of Australia’s squad that won the Under 19 World Cup last year.

He amassed 120 runs from four innings at the tournament - including an unbeaten 46 not out in the final against India - after being called up as an injury replacement player during the early stages of the event.

The 19-year-old also featured in the Prime Minister’s XI against England in Canberra last month where he scored an excellent half-century against many of the tourists’ Ashes squad. IANS

