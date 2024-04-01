Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra prepares shooters for mental game

NEW DELHI: "Look yourself in the mirror before going to bed and ask 'did I do my best'?." This is what Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra told shooters aspiring to excel at the upcoming Paris Games during an interactive session in New Delhi on Sunday. During the session, India's first ever individual Olympic gold medallist answered queries and shared his experiences about competing at sport's grandest stage.

The session was held at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, as the team entered the crucial final three months of preparation.

Bindra reminded the squad that "success is not a one-off event".

"Doing the right things consistently day in and day out is what leads to success."

On a query on how to maintain self-discipline, Bindra said, "You have to be brutally honest with yourself and everyday look yourself in the mirror before you go to sleep and ask yourself - did I do my best? If the answer is yes you will find you will have the result eventually."

India have won a total of 19 quota places in shooting for the Paris Olympic Games across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, their highest quota haul ever. Agencies

