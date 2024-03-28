Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024 official stamp unveiled at French Postal Museum

Paris: The official stamp for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, in collaboration between the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and La Poste Group, was officially released at the French Postal Museum.

Drawing inspiration from the visual identity of the Paris Olympics, the stamp highlights iconic places like the Eiffel Tower and the River Seine, with sporting elements of athletics tracks and ball bounces featured in it. The stamp has exceptional finishes with hot stamping.

“This stamp carries the colors of Paris 2024 and will fully contribute to opening up the Games. We can’t wait to see it travel in France and around the world,” said Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee.

La Poste Group issued its first official Olympic stamp in 1924, when Paris hosted the eighth Summer Olympic Games. Subsequent Olympic events in France, such as the Grenoble Winter Olympics in 1968 and the Albertville Winter Olympics in 1992, also saw the release of Olympic stamps by La Poste Group. Following the successful bid of Paris to host the 2024 Summer Olympics in 2017, La Poste Group commemorated the occasion by releasing a special stamp.

“La Poste is proud to issue this emblematic stamp. Rich in symbols, it reflects the soul of the Games and allows Paris 2024 to travel and shine across the world,” stated Philippe Wahl, president and CEO of La Poste Group.

The official Olympic stamp, priced at 1.96 euros (2.12 U.S. dollars), will see a circulation of 800,000 copies and go on sale on March 29. IANS

Also Read: Easy draw for host France at Paris Olympics 2024 football competitions

Also Watch: