Olympic Champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs Blazes to Wind-Assisted 9.67 Seconds

Eisenstadt: Lamont Marcell Jacobs produced a breathtaking 9.67-second 100m at the Austrian Open in Eisenstadt on Wednesday to underline his return to top form.

The Olympic champion from Tokyo blasted to the fastest time of his career under any conditions. However, with a +4.1 m/s tailwind well above the allowable limit, the run will not count as an official record.

Even so, only Usain Bolt has ever run faster over 100 metres in any conditions, legal or otherwise, courtesy of his 9.58 world record and a wind-assisted 9.63.

Jacobs did not enjoy the cleanest of starts and briefly found himself trailing Britain’s Romell Glave and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk. But once into full stride, the Italian surged clear to win by roughly a metre.

Glave finished second in 9.76, while Van Niekerk crossed the line third in 9.83.

Japan’s Yoshihide Kiryu clocked 9.99 for fourth, Germany’s Owen Ansah was fifth in 10.00, and Austria’s Markus Fuchs placed sixth in 10.09. Earlier, Jacobs had eased through his heat in a wind-assisted 9.84. Agencies

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