'Entire World Waiting to See Him': Saba Karim Backs IPL Star Sooryavanshi to Excel Across All Formats

New Delhi: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not only the cynosure of Indian fans, but also of the entire cricketing world, who is eagerly waiting to see him perform at the highest level, said former India selector and wicketkeeper Saba Karim.

Sooryavanshi, who grabbed headlines by amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 237.30 to bag the Player-of-the-Tournament honour in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, is currently eyeing a much-anticipated international debut for India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Sooryavanshi was unused in Ireland, as India suffered a shock 2-0 series loss.

“In my opinion, in the history of the IPL, perhaps after that season of Virat Kohli when he scored so many runs, if one season has to be defined, it is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL, IPL 2026. The kind of performances he has put in against top-quality bowlers, even though in Indian conditions, have been top-notch.

“I have full faith in his ability to score big runs. Not only Indian fans but the entire world is waiting to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in the same manner that he did in the IPL. I have high hopes for this young lad. Very soon, we will see him in all three formats. I am dead sure about it,” said Karim on JioStar.

He also recalled of the time when Sooryavanshi first burst in IPL 2025 and didn’t expect him to get big runs. “I didn’t expect him to score in his very first year. But before last season’s IPL, I remember getting a lot of videos from all his coaches, Manish Ojha from the Patna academy, our Bhojpuri commentator Robin, and a few others, saying, ‘Sir, you have to watch him. He’s a kid, but he has great timing.’

“When he was bought in the auction, I was just hoping that he would get a chance to play at least once because I wanted the world to see that India now has such a talented player. Just imagine, you’re playing your first match on such a big platform, up against a top-quality bowler who has played for India. He had no baggage whatsoever. The first ball he faced, he completely dismissed the bowler from his sight. This is what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all about.” IANS

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