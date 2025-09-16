Olympic champs Julien Alfred pulls out of Tokyo 200m with hamstring strain

TOKYO: Olympic sprint champion Julien Alfred has withdrawn from the women’s 200 metres at the world championships because of a hamstring strain, her agent has told Television Jamaica. The Saint Lucian, who won 100m gold and a silver in the 200m in Paris last year, said she had suffered an injury after finishing third in the shorter sprint final in Tokyo on Sunday. The 24-year-old had suffered a grade one hamstring strain, agent Henry Rolle said, forcing her to pull out of Wednesday’s 200m heats. “We definitely won’t put her in a position to damage herself even further. So our season has concluded, and rehab has started, and we look forward to 2026,” Rolle added. Agencies

