World Athletics Championships: Seville, Jefferson-Wooden emerge fastest man and woman

Tokyo: Jamaica's Oblique Seville and American Melissa Jafferso-Wooden emerged as the fastest man and woman in the world as they cruised to victory in the men's and women's 100 metres final respectively at the World Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Seville clocked a personal best of 9.77 seconds, with his compatriot Kishane Thompson finishing second in 9.82 and defending champion Noah Lyles of the United States settling for bronze in a season best of 9.89.

Kenneth Bednarek of the United States and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson topped the men's 100m semifinals on Sunday.

Bednarek, a two-time Olympic 200m silver medallist, and Thompson, last year's 100m silver medalist at the Paris Olympic Games, clocked identical times of 9.85 seconds in Heat 2 to book their places in the final.

Jamaica's Oblique Seville followed in 9.86 seconds, with defending champion Noah Lyles of the United States clocking 9.92. Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi advanced in 9.93, while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo posted a season-best 9.94.

But in the final, Seville topped his opponents with a personal best time that left Bednarek and Noah Lyles in his wake.

It was American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's day in the women's 100 meters final as she raced to victory, to the meet record.

The 25-year-old Jefferson-Wooden clocked 10.61 seconds to break the championships record of 10.65 set by fellow American Sha'Carri Richardson two years ago at Budapest. Tina Clayton of Jamaica finished second in 10.76, while the bronze went to Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in 10.84.

Two-time Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the United States claimed the women's discus throw title. Allman, the silver medalist at the last worlds in Budapest, secured gold with a best effort of 69.48 meters.

Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands took silver with a season-best 67.50, while Cuba's Silinda Morales earned bronze with a personal-best 67.25. Sweden's Vanessa Kamga placed fourth but set a national record of 66.61. China's Feng Bin, who won gold at the 2022 championships, finished seventh with 65.28.

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir edged Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa in a thrilling sprint finish at Tokyo’s National Stadium to win the women’s marathon at the world championships on Sunday, adding the world title to the Olympic crown she won in Sapporo in 2021.

The 31-year-old broke the tape at two hours, 24 minutes, and 43 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Paris silver medallist Assefa.

In the wide-open battle for bronze, a surprised Julia Paternain triumphed to give Uruguay its first-ever medal at the worlds, clocking 2:27.23 in her first world championships. Agencies

