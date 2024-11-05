Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif Identified As 'Man' With Internal Testicles In Leaked Report

PARIS: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 66 kg women’s boxing category, has once again been embroiled in a gender controversy following revelations about her eligibility.
French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia analyzed medical reports and published a report in Reduxx, confirming that Khelif has "testicles."
According to the report, Khelif has 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a sexual development disorder common in genetic males.
The Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, Algeria, worked in tandem to prepare the leaked medical reports in June 2023.
A medical report on Imane Khelif, which consists of an MRI and additional tests, suggested characteristics linked with a disorder of sexual development. The MRI allegedly showed that Khelif did not have a uterus, had internal testes, and had a “micropenis” similar to an enlarged clitoris.
As per the medical reports, chromosome tests reportedly confirmed an XY karyotype and a hormone analysis pointed out testosterone levels within the typical male range.
The Algerian boxer was suspended by the now-suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023 from participating in the World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi after Khelif reportedly failed a chromosome test.
However, the boxer was allowed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take part in the Paris Olympics.