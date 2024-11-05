Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif Identified As 'Man' With Internal Testicles In Leaked Report

PARIS: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 66 kg women’s boxing category, has once again been embroiled in a gender controversy following revelations about her eligibility.

French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia analyzed medical reports and published a report in Reduxx, confirming that Khelif has "testicles."

According to the report, Khelif has 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a sexual development disorder common in genetic males.

The Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, Algeria, worked in tandem to prepare the leaked medical reports in June 2023.