Olympic greats Bindra, Narang back grassroots as team adoption boosts Brahmaputra Volleyball League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Preparations for the seventh edition of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) gathered momentum on Sunday with the launch of the team adoption process. A curtain-raiser ceremony held at India Club witnessed nearly 100 teams being adopted by individuals and organisations.

Among the prominent personalities who came forward to adopt teams were Olympic medal-winning shooters Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang, former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, and several other distinguished figures from the sporting fraternity.

Brahmaputra Volleyball League has continued to expand both in scale and popularity over the years. This season, nearly 400 teams are expected to participate in the competition.

Speaking to the media after the event, BVL founder Abhijit Bhattacharjya said, “We launched the league with the twin objectives of identifying and nurturing grassroots talent while promoting a healthier society through sports. It is encouraging to witness the tremendous response we have received from across the state.”

Highlighting the significance of the team adoption programme, he said, “In previous editions, several former international athletes supported the initiative by adopting teams. This year, the list has grown further. Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang, former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, and several others have joined us to adopt team. Their support is a great source of encouragement for the league and its participants.”

Bhattacharjya informed that the seventh edition of the league will commence in September, with the opening match scheduled to be played in Majuli. The Super League, the final phase of the competition, will be held in January.

He also thanked Danni Sports Foundation for taking the initiative to replicate the BVL model in other states, including Odisha, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand.

“The growing interest among stakeholders and the expansion of similar leagues to other parts of the country reflect the success of our vision to strengthen grassroots sports and create opportunities for young athletes,” he added.

Also Read: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Targets Growth Platform for Senior Volleyball Talent