Abhijeet Bhattacharya Targets Growth Platform for Senior Volleyball Talent

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Known as the founder of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, former captain of the Indian volleyball team, has taken a bold new step by introducing a franchise-based volleyball competition-BVL Plus Challenger Series 2026, in Assam. In an exclusive conversation with The Sentinel, he speaks about the vision behind the initiative, its objectives, and his plans for the future. Here are the excerpts.

Q: How did the idea of starting a franchise-based volleyball league in Assam grow?

A: We started the Brahmaputra Volleyball League in 2020 to promote players from the grassroots level. Many of those players have now progressed to the senior level and need a platform to take the next step in their careers. That is why we decided to introduce a highly competitive league, which led to the creation of this franchise-based competition.

Q: The franchise concept in volleyball is new in Assam. Did you face any challenges in finding team owners?

A: Not at all. In fact, many organisers and former players associated with the Brahmaputra Volleyball League encouraged us to introduce a new competition. When we shared the idea, we received spontaneous support from organisers and former players.

Q: How did you select the six teams for the competition?

A: We divided Assam into six zones and selected six cities to participate in the inaugural edition. Players screening was initially conducted at the district level and shortlisted players were then brought to the zonal level for final team selection.

Q: What kind of facilities are you providing to the players?

A: We have tried to create a comfortable environment for the players off the court. Accommodation has been arranged in hotels, and each team plays only one match per day to ensure proper rest. The teams will also be able to earn good amount as prize money.

Q: How do you assess the level of competition?

A: It has been fantastic. Honestly, I am surprised by the level of performance from some of the players, which has been of a very high standard. If nurtured properly, Assam can perform very well at the national level in the coming years.

Q: Any plans for future editions?

A: Of course. This is just the beginning, and in the first year we have organised the league at a single venue. In the coming years, we plan to expand it to a multi-city format and also planning to increase the prize money.

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