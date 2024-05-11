Olympic Selection Trials 3 & 4 Rifle/Pistol to begin from May 11 in Bhopal

New Delhi: The 37 selected Rifle and Pistol shooters are set to resume their quest for a spot in the Indian Shooting squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics, when they take aim in the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 3 & 4 Rifle/Pistol, at the M.P State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal.

Competitions begin in earnest on Saturday with the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) and women’s 25m pistol T3 qualification rounds scheduled on the day.

A total of 16 matches across the eight Olympic rifle and pistol individual events will be held over a nine-day detail, concluding with the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle T4 finals May 19. The finals of both the competitions are slotted for Sunday, as per the Paris Olympic schedule of having the finals a day after the qualifications.

The OST 1&2 were held earlier in Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range last month. The top two shooters in each event, basis the average of the best of three trials scores out of four, will be in pole positions to board the flight to Paris, come July. IANS

