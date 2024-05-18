Olympic Selection Trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified

Bhopal: Sift Kaur Samra and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar topped the standings as the top two shooters in the women’s and men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) events of the on-going Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 3&4 Rifle/Pistol, were identified after the conclusion of their respective OST T4 qualification rounds at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges, here on Friday.

India number one and world record holder Sift Kaur Samra returned a splendid 593, while Olympian Anjum Moudgil finished second with a solid 588, as both ensured they would finish 1-2 in the five-woman field irrespective of the result of the finals on Saturday morning.

Nishchal (587), Shriyanka Sadangi (580) and Ashi Chouksey (577) finished in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the men’s 3P, local favourite Aishwary shot a third successive score of 590 or above, to not only top the OST T4 qualifications, but also take an unassailable lead at the top of the standings.

Swapnil Kusale, one of the first to win a Paris quota back in 2022, was also assured of a second-place finish in the standings on the basis of his first three OST scores, despite finishing fifth on Friday with a 573.

The day also saw four finals conducted with Manu Bhaker winning the women’s 10M Air Pistol OST T3, edging out Esha Singh by 0.8 with a score of 241.0. IANS

