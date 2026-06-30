Om Semwal Beats Hugo Jaen in Opening Round of Mumbai Tournament

Mumbai: India’s Om Semwal edged out Spain’s Hugo Jaen 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in 69 minutes in the men’s opening round of the PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JCPG) Club on Monday.

The Indian fans' eyes will be focused on top singles stars Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna, both of whom are ranked No. 3 in the country, as they lead the country's challenge among 15 countries in the tournament, which will conclude on July 3.

The tournament features separate men’s and women’s PSA Challenger events, each carrying a prize purse of USD 15,000, along with valuable ranking points, and keen action is expected on all five days of the tournament.

Hong Kong’s Alex Lau and South Africa’s Hayley Ward will enjoy pride of place among the men and women, respectively, in the 24-player draw. India’s Velavan Senthlkumar (Rank 50) is seeded second among the men, while Tanvi Khanna (Rank 75) is seeded third behind Egypt’s Farida Walid. Among the seeded men, the other Indian in the top eight is the 7th seed, Suraj Kumar Chand.

The JVPG Club has three air-conditioned glass-backed squash courts, of which two will be used for matches, while one will be the practice court. Facilities like the state-of-the-art gymnasium and swimming pool will also be available to the players. A Gala Dinner to welcome the players and officials will be hosted by JVPG on Tuesday, June 30. IANS

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