Oman replace Pakistan at Hockey Junior World Cup lineup

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that Oman will join the list of participating teams for the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu 2025, following Pakistan’s late withdrawal from the tournament.

The tournament will take place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai. Oman qualified as the next highest-ranked team in the continental championship (Junior Asia Cup 2024) for this Junior World Cup.

“Pakistan Hockey Federation had notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that they have not accepted the invitation to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, after their team had qualified for this event at the Asia Junior Cup last year,” FIH said in a statement. Pakistan were placed in Group B alongside India, Chile, and Switzerland, with Oman now taking that spot. IANS

Also Read: Paris Masters: Taylor Fritz fires past Aleksandar Vukic, Norrie stuns Alcaraz in Paris