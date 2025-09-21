You all gave your best: Suryakumar Yadav tells Oman players ahead of Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi: Suryakumar Yadav had an honest talk with the Oman national team players after India beat them in the final group match of the Asia Cup 2025, and encouraged them to reach greater heights by sharing valuable advice and experiences.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video from after Friday’s game, where squad members of Oman, along with support staff, gathered around Yadav as he shared insights into a player’s mentality when approaching a game.

“After the power play, any team will try to control the game. In that situation, it is you who has to play the game strategically. There are many things for any team to learn, including us. I believe it is essential to maintain the energy and the vibe for each other. Like you were sitting together, sitting together no matter what is happening, if you’re 50 for 5 or 60 for no loss, that energy is spread,” the Mumbai batter was seen telling the players in the video.

The 35-year-old emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong and healthy relationship with players outside the ground, noting how it helps in creating a strong bond on the field. IANS

