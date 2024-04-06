Once he starts facing more balls, he will score lot of runs, Stuart Broad reflects on Buttler’s lean patch

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Stuart Broad shared insights on Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler’s form in the ongoing IPL season, suggesting that once the wicket-keeper batter begins facing more deliveries, he will accumulate a higher run tally.

Buttler, who had a stellar performance during the 2022 IPL season, where he amassed 863 runs featuring four centuries, struggled to find his rhythm in the 2024 tournament. His initial three games yielded modest scores of 11, 11, and 13, indicating a lacklustre start to the season.

Acknowledging Buttler’s recent lean patch since the 50-over World Cup in India and his struggles with the leadership of England team, Broad expressed optimism about the 33-year-old wicketkeeper batter’s fresh approach in IPL.

“He’s been in a bit of a lean patch since the 50-over World Cup in India. He struggled with the leadership of the England team and appeared physically and emotionally tired. However, I believe he’s coming into this IPL refreshed. Although he hasn’t quite found his form in this tournament yet, he’s been dismissed twice by some pretty good bowling,” Broad told official broadcaster Star Sports.

Broad anticipates that IPL 2024 could be the platform for Buttler to shine, especially given his strong partnership with fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, potentially propelling the Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs contention.

“I think this will be the tournament where he plays well. He has a great relationship with Jaiswal at the top of the order, and if both of them fire, Rajasthan Royals will certainly make the playoffs, if not challenge for the trophy. So, I think we need to be patient with him. Once he starts facing a lot of balls, he’s going to score a lot of runs in this tournament,” he added.

Rajasthan are currently second in the points table with three wins in as many as matches. They will play host to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. IANS

