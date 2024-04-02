Indian Premier League: Stuart Broad praises Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav

Mumbai: With a sensational debut, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has come in for praise for one of modern cricket’s great pace bowlers — retired England speedster Stuart Broad, who along with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was very impressed with Yadav’s bowling. Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Cricket Live Show former England cricketer Stuart Broad expressed his appreciation for Mayank Yadav. “Yeah, I’m smiling as well. Any time I see a young fast bowler come onto the scene and bowl with such great pace, aggression, and incredible attributes actually. He’s got a very calm run-up that gathers pace throughout. He’s balanced at the crease. I thought his line was fantastic today. I think when you bowl that sort of pace at 156 if you give width, you disappear.”

“But he was at the batters, he was over the stumps, cramping them and they were trying to give themselves room to open up the offside. He was coming in there and getting high-quality players, beating them from pace. As IPL debuts go, it was spectacular. Very, very special,” said Broad. (IANS)

