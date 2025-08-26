One of the best knocks that I have played in my career: Akash Deep on half-century at The Oval

New Delhi: For India’s fast-bowling unit, the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England this summer was as much a test of endurance as it was of skill. Few embodied that balance better than Mohammed Siraj, who played all five Tests and led the attack with unrelenting intensity.

Teammate Akash Deep, who enjoyed a breakout tour himself, was all praise for the senior seamer, describing him as the 'energy house' of the Indian team.

“We all saw what he did. He is full of energy — on the last day at The Oval he took responsibility as the leader of the pace attack and delivered. We were hopeful that we would clinch the victory because the pressure was on them too. Scoring runs on the fifth day with the pitch playing its part was not easy. But credit to Siraj bhai and Prasidh for bowling their hearts out. Siraj bhai is the energyhouse of the team. Everyone will be tired but not him,” Akash told IANS.

While Jasprit Bumrah missed large parts of the tour, Siraj shouldered the burden, bowling in long spells and maintaining his hostility even in the 25th day of the series at The Oval. His fitness was a result of meticulous planning: as early as February, he had been left out of India’s Champions Trophy squad so he could prepare for the marathon assignment in England.

And though Siraj did not win the official Player of the Series, his impact was undeniable. For many inside the camp, he was the heartbeat of India’s 2-2 draw — a rare series win in England.

While Siraj led with the ball, Akash Deep had his own moment of glory with the bat in the decisive Oval Test. A couple of days before the match, he had posted on social media: “Every ball counts — even in practice.” On August 2, he lived up to that motto.

Coming in as a nightwatchman at the fag end of Day 2, Akash resisted England’s seamers on a bright third morning and went on to score a gritty 94-ball 66. His knock featured 12 boundaries and a crucial 107-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, which carried India’s lead past 150 and tilted the match decisively in their favour.

“This innings will be very close to my heart, with the situation that we were in the Test. Every wicket and every ball were countable,” Akash said.

“On this tour, I had a lot of practice for my batting. I wanted to score runs for the team when needed and it came at the right time. It will be the best batting performance till now for myself. Yashasvi helped me a lot with the batting — he made sure I played fewer balls and guided me well, so credit to him too.”

It was the first time since Amit Mishra in 2011 that an Indian nightwatcher scored a half-century in Tests, both knocks coincidentally coming at The Oval.

Akash’s contributions weren’t restricted to batting. He finished the series with 13 wickets in three Tests, including a match-winning 10-wicket haul at Birmingham that kept India alive in the series after an early setback. Though still in the early phase of his international career, the 27-year-old Bengal pacer impressed with his accuracy and willingness to bowl long spells.

“In December last year, I had a small partnership with Bumrah bhai at the Gabba. That gave me belief that I can contribute with the bat too. But this fifty at The Oval is the best batting performance of my career so far,” he reflected.

Currently, Akash has been advised rest and is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He has been replaced in the East Zone Duleep Trophy squad by Assam seamer Mukhtar Hussain. IANS

