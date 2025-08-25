'You brought calm, courage & deep love for Test cricket every time you played': Tendulkar congratulates Pujara on wonderful career

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara on a ‘wonderful career’ after the India stalwart announced his retirement on Sunday, hailing the No. 3 mainstay for bringing “calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket” to every innings and celebrating a career defined by resilience and classical technique.

“Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

According to Tendulkar, Pujara’s contribution in India’s 2018 Test series win in Australia was a standout moment of his career. He was the cornerstone of the 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar triumph, compiling 521 runs and surviving 1,200-plus balls, starting with an endurance-testing 11-hour masterpiece in Adelaide that set up India’s first series win in Australia.

“Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!” IANS

Also Read: Cirstea wins first WTA title in more than four years

Also Watch: