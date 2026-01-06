One of those rare occasions where it actually came off: Michael Neser

Sydney: Australia’s seam bowling all-rounder Michael Neser said the plan behind executing Joe Root’s dismissal was ‘one of those rare occasions where it actually came off’. On the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Neser finished with four wickets, including taking out Root.

“I haven’t bowled a bouncer to him in ages, and I think I might surprise him if I try to bowl a bouncer there. And it’s one of those rare occasions where it actually came off and worked. The chances don’t come very often, so you’ve got to try to take everything. I’ve always prided myself on catching,” Neser told reporters at the end of the day’s play.

At the same time, Neser acknowledged that Root is not an easy batter to bowl to. “He’s a tricky one to bowl to, especially when he’s in that touch. Your margin of error is very small,” he added. IANS

