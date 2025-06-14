Oslo Diamond League: Karsten Warholm sets world best in 300m hurdles

Oslo: Norway’s Karsten Warholm shattered the previous best time over the newly official 300m hurdles at the Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday.

Warholm battled back down the home straight to time 32.67 seconds, bettering his own 33.05sec set in the opening meet on the circuit in Xiamen, China.

He roared through the line and ripped off his singlet, smacking his chest in delight when he saw the time flash up on the stadium big screen.

“The race went well, although I was rather worried about how much Rai was closing on me,” said Warholm, the reigning world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles. “But I knew I could push on over the last hurdle to home. I usually fade at the end of the 400 so the 300 suits me to some degree.”

Benjamin came in second in 33.22sec, with 2022 world champion Dos Santos rounding out the podium (33.38) in what was the first time the trio had all met in this discipline. They now move on to the 400m hurdles at Sunday’s Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

“I was very clean over the hurdles,” he said. “The crowd was amazing as ever and the atmosphere was something else and I am just so happy that I could perform at my best in front of the support. It means a lot to me.

“There were some top stars here, which is great for Bislett, and it was lovely to catch up with Usain (Bolt,) and tomorrow we will have lunch and chat properly.”

Warholm said he had been practising over 200m in a bid to sharpen up. The 300m hurdles, an event that was granted official status earlier this year, is yet to have a ratified world record. Agencies

Also Read: James Rew to lead U-19 England cricket team

Also Watch: