‘Our athletes always inspire countless Indians’: PM Modi wishes Indian contingent

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent competing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, expressing confidence that the country’s athletes would compete with ‘passion, determination and a spirit of excellence’ as the multi-sport event got underway in Glasgow.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote, “As the Commonwealth #Glasgow2026 Games begin, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. I am confident that our athletes will participate in the Games with passion, determination and a spirit of excellence. The skills and dedication of our athletes always inspire countless Indians.”

The Games were officially declared open by King Charles III during a colourful opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro on Thursday, marking the return of the Commonwealth Games to Glasgow for the first time since 2014

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain led the Indian contingent during the Parade of Nations. Mirabai, India’s Olympic silver medallist in weightlifting, carried the Tricolour as the flag-bearer, while Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina carried the ceremonial Commonwealth baton.

India has fielded a 126-member contingent that will compete across 13 disciplines, including para sports, and will look to continue its strong record at the Commonwealth Games. The country’s campaign had already begun before the opening ceremony, with the lawn bowls team becoming the first Indian athletes to take the field.

India’s medal hopes will largely rest on some of its biggest sporting stars, including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in athletics, Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting and Lovlina Borgohain in boxing, alongside a strong boxing contingent expected to challenge for multiple podium finishes. IANS

Also Read: King Charles III Inaugurates CWG 2026 in Glasgow, Mirabai and Lovlina Lead India in Nations Parade