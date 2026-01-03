Over 250 wrestlers to grapple with in star-studded PWL auctions

New Delhi: The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), India’s premier franchise-based professional wrestling league sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is set for a high-profile return to competitive action as over 250 wrestlers will go under the hammer at the 2026 player auction scheduled to be held on Saturday in New Delhi.

The auction marks a crucial step in the build-up to the league’s fifth season, which resumes after a six-year hiatus.

The wrestlers in the PWL 2026 auction pool have been classified into four categories – A+ (Marquee), A, B, and C – based on performance credentials and international standing. The base prices for these categories have been fixed at 18 lakh for A+ wrestlers, 12 lakh for Category A, 8 lakh for Category B, and 3 lakh for Category C, offering franchises a structured and transparent bidding framework.

The auction pool features a strong mix of elite international competitors and leading Indian wrestlers, including Olympic champions and medalists, World Championship medalists, and established stars.

Several high-profile names, including the likes of Japanese women’s wrestling legend Yui Susaki, Cuban Paris Olympics silver medallist Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, and two-time Olympic medallist Iryna Koliadenko of Ukraine, alongside local stars Aman Sehrawat, a Paris Olympics bronze medallist and India’s youngest ever Olympic woman wrestler and two-time World championship medallist Antim Panghal, find a place in the A+ category.

The A category has the likes of Deepak Punia, a world championship silver medallist and former Commonwealth Games champion, and recently-crowned U-23 world champion Sujeet Kalkal of India, along with four-time world championship medallist Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia, former Asian Games champion and double world championship medallist Tulga of Mongolia and 2025 world championship bronze medallist Robert Baran of Poland, among others.

Wrestlers in the B category comprise accomplished internationals such as Nigerian women’s wrestling legend and nine-time African champion Odunayo Folasade, Iranian heavyweight Hadi Vafaeipour, Armenian world championship medallist Arman Andreasyan, Mexico’s reigning Pan-American champion Roman Gullermo Bravo Young, and Indian women’s wrestling star Anshu Malik.

In the C category, mostly up-and-coming Indian talent like U-23 Asian champions Jaideep, Chandermohan, Manisha, and Priya have found spots alongside internationals like Karla, the reigning Pan-American champion from Canada.

Such a wide array of exciting talent from some of the best wrestling nations in the world is expected to attract significant interest during the bidding process.

The league will operate with a total purse of 12 crore for the season, with each of the six franchises allocated 2 crore to build their squads. Teams will compete across nine weight categories, five men’s and four women’s, reinforcing PWL’s commitment to gender-balanced competition and comprehensive representation across divisions. IANS

