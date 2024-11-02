‘Over the moon for my favourite cricketer’: Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi: India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put on a remarkable display of skill and resilience on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test an achievement that garnered high praise from former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Once labeling Jadeja as ‘bits-and-pieces’ player—Manjrekar took to Twitter to express his admiration. “Over the moon for my favourite cricketer, Jadeja. A fifer! He needed that! And so did the team.” IANS

Also Read: India fortunate to have Jasprit Bumrah in playing 11, says Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar

Also Watch: