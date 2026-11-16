India Succumbs to 0-3 Defeat Against New Zealand in Christchurch Friendly

Christchurch: The Indian men’s national team went down 0-3 to New Zealand in their second international friendly of the November window at the One New Zealand Stadium here on Sunday.

India held firm under sustained early pressure from the hosts before Finn Surman broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. New Zealand then built on their lead before the interval, with James McGarry doubling it in the 40th minute and Chris Wood adding another three minutes later to seal a 3-0 victory for the hosts.

Meanwhile, the match also witnessed the debut of another footballer from Assam in the senior Indian team. Hritik Tiwari, a product of Guwahati SAI, made his senior international debut on Sunday when coach brought him in the ground to replace goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in the 46th minute. Hritik, now playing for Odisha FC in ISL, looked confident under the bar and remained unbeaten during his time on the field. He also made a couple of good saves to impress on his debut. IANS

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