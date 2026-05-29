Padekar shines on debut with seventh-place finish in 10m air rifle final at ISSF World Cup Munich

New Delhi: Sakshi Sunil Padekar finished seventh in the 10m Air Rifle women’s final on Day Three of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol at the iconic Olympiaschießanlage in Munich, Germany.

The 22-year-old from Maharashtra qualified for the final in third place after shooting a very high 635.1, only behind World No. 1 Wang Zifei of China and Paris Olympics champion Hyojin Ban of South Korea.

The 18-year-old Andelija Stevanovic of Serbia, also in her debut senior World Cup, clinched the gold with a total score of 252.3 in a final that was decided in the final shot. Japan’s Nobata Misaki also secured her first-ever senior World Cup medal, securing the silver with a score of 252.0. Wang Zifei won bronze after shooting 231.1, while Olympic champion Ban finished in fourth. IANS

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