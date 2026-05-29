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Padekar shines on debut with seventh-place finish in 10m air rifle final at ISSF World Cup Munich

Sakshi Sunil Padekar finished seventh in the women’s 10m Air Rifle final at the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday.
Sakshi Sunil Padekar
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New Delhi: Sakshi Sunil Padekar finished seventh in the 10m Air Rifle women’s final on Day Three of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol at the iconic Olympiaschießanlage in Munich, Germany.

The 22-year-old from Maharashtra qualified for the final in third place after shooting a very high 635.1, only behind World No. 1 Wang Zifei of China and Paris Olympics champion Hyojin Ban of South Korea.

The 18-year-old Andelija Stevanovic of Serbia, also in her debut senior World Cup, clinched the gold with a total score of 252.3 in a final that was decided in the final shot. Japan’s Nobata Misaki also secured her first-ever senior World Cup medal, securing the silver with a score of 252.0. Wang Zifei won bronze after shooting 231.1, while Olympic champion Ban finished in fourth. IANS

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Sakshi Sunil Padekar
10m Air Rifle women’s final
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