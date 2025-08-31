Pak agree to send team to India for FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: Bhola Nath Singh

Rajgir: Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said on Saturday that Pakistan has agreed to send its junior team to India for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu later this year.

The development comes after Pakistan opted out of the Asia Cup, being held in Bihar’s Rajgir. Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey earlier confirmed that Pakistan had withdrawn from the tournament, citing ‘security concerns.’ Considering their withdrawl from the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, there was uncertainty about Pakistan’s participation in the Junior Hockey World Cup. India and Pakistan have been drafted into Pool B alongside Chile and Switzerland.

Clearing speculation about Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath said that he had held discussions with the Pakistan Hockey Federation, confirming that they would be sending their junior team to India for the tournament. “Pakistan have agreed to send their Junior hockey team to play in the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 to be held in Chennai and Madurai,” Nath told the media. The event is scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 10 in Madurai and Chennai.

Recently, Indian hockey legend Aslam Sher Khan addressed Pakistan’s absence in the Asia Cup and said that they should have participated, as there is “nothing to be afraid of” in the country and India is a “very good nation with regards to sports and culture.” (ANI)

Also Read: Indian fan zones sold out 50 days ahead of Australia-India series

Also Watch: