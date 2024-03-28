Sreejesh, Camila Caram appointed co-chairs of new International Hockey Federation (FIH) Athletes Committee

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the appointment of the new FIH Athletes Committee co-chaired by Camila Caram of Chile and PR Sreejesh of India.

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies. The roles also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, whilst developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation and management.

The Committee also plays a central role in liaising with the Athletes’ Commission of the IOC and other sporting organisations to enable the sharing of information and research and ultimately developing the game of hockey. Agencies

Also Read: Sri Lanka push Bangladesh to brink after Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis score tons

Also Watch: