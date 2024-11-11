PAK VS AUS: Seamers help Pakistan win first ODI series against Australia in 22 years

Perth: Pakistan completed a memorable 2-1 ODI series win against reigning world champions Australia with a thumping eight-wicket win in the third and final match with more than 23 overs to spare at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

This ODI series win is Pakistan’s first series victory on Australian soil since 2002 when they similarly came from behind to claim a 2-1 triumph in the mid-winter tour. Moreover, the victory marked a winning start for Mohammad Rizwan in his first series as captain.

Pakistan’s pace attack continued to torment Australia throughout the ODI series and the same was the case in the series decider. Pakistan won the toss and opted to ball first with pacers backing their captain’s decision as Australia lost half of their side with just 79 on the board. Eventually, they finished with only 140 with more than 18 overs left in the innings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah claimed three wickets apiece, while in-form Haris Rauf finished with 2-24 figures.

Chasing a target of 141, opening duo Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) set the tone of the memorable win with their 84-run partnership. It was Lance Morris who drew first blood for Australia as he dismissed both the openers in the same over.

With Pakistan needing 56 to win, skipper Rizwan (30 not out) and Babar Azam (38 not out) got the job done in style to seal a victory in just 26.5 overs.

Earlier, Australia raced to 18/0 after just two overs but it didn’t take long for Pakistan to strike. Jake Fraser-McGurk edged Naseem Shah behind to depart for just seven. Promoted to No.3, Aaron Hardie did play a couple of delightful shots but was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi before he could kick on. Australia were still decently placed at 54/2 after the first ten overs but Naseem got Josh Inglis, who managed a top edge while attempting a pull.

Matthew Short then timed one straight to the fielder stationed at the deep to add to Australia’s woes as Haris Rauf opened his account. There was one setback after another in store for the hosts as Cooper Connolly got stuck on his glove and walked off the field, only to never return in the innings. Glenn Maxwell was then dismissed by his Rauf for another duck to effectively reduce Australia to 79/6.

After Marcus Stoinis departed for a 25-ball 8, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott dragged Australia past the three-figure mark. A six from Abbott saw the hosts reach 140 but Shaheen then put an end to the home side’s innings with two wickets in the space of three deliveries.

Brief scores: Australia 140/10 in 31.5 overs (Sean Abbott 30; Shaheen Afridi 3-32, Naseem Shah 3-54) lost to Pakistan 143/2 in 26.5 overs (Saim Ayub 42, Abdullah Shafique 37; Lance Morris 2-24) by eight wickets. IANS

