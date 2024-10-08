PAK VS ENG 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique centuries put Pakistan in control

Multan: Test captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique’s historic 253-run partnership put Pakistan in a comfortable seat on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan on Monday.

Pakistan ended day one with a score of 328/4, with vice-captain Saud Shakeel and young pacer Naseem Shah unbeaten with scores of 35 and 0, respectively.

With grit and resilience from Masood and Shafique, Pakistan exuded control over the new-looking bowling setup of the visitors on a scorching day in Multan, where temperature went past a high 30 degrees Celsius. Masood set the benchmark by playing the role of the aggressor, while Shafique was more cautious on the back of his poor string of scores in Test colours. The duo went on to stitch a 253-run partnership. Masood scored his first century as Pakistan Test skipper, which was also the second-fastest by a Pakistan skipper in the format. Shafique got the monkey off his back after crossing the three-digit mark and the relief showed up on his face. Brief Score: Pakistan 328/4 (Shan Masood 151, Abdullah Shafique 102; Gus Atkinson 2-70) vs England. (ANI)

