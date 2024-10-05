ENG VS PAK: Nasser Hussain backs pacer Brydon Carse to step up for England in Pakistan Tests

New Delhi: As England gears up for their Test series against Pakistan, starting in Multan on Monday, former England captain Nasser Hussain has tipped fast bowler Brydon Carse to fill the void left by injured speedster Mark Wood.

With Wood, who was pivotal in England’s 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan last year, out until the end of the year due to an elbow injury, Hussain believes Carse’s pace could be key to England’s success in the challenging conditions of Pakistan.

“I think someone like Brydon Carse can do that Mark Wood role. I was impressed with Carse in the white-ball cricket. He had good rhythm and good pace,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

Alongside Carse, England will have the option of Gus Atkinson, the breakout star of the summer, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, and Matthew Potts. However, young pacer Josh Hull, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year, will also miss out due to a quad injury.

Hussain further noted that the pitches in Pakistan will dictate how much England relies on their seamers. “It really depends on what sort of pitches Pakistan produce. In the recent series, they produced a couple of green-tops, so then the seamers will come into play. Brydon Carse has got a lot of pace, and if they’re the flat pitches that England played on last time, then you’re going to need that express pace as well as skill.”

England will also rely heavily on their spin options, with Ben Stokes having a wealth of choices, including Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, and the experienced Jack Leach. While Bashir impressed over the summer, Leach, who performed well in Pakistan last year, has been in good rhythm with Somerset, according to Hussain.

“In the spin department, you’ve got Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, and Jack Leach,” said Hussain. “I was watching some of the Somerset games towards the end of the summer, and Leach looked like he had really good rhythm.”

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, is struggling with form. After a surprise 2-0 series defeat at home to Bangladesh and a disappointing T20 World Cup, they have gone five Test matches without a win. However, Hussain warned that despite Pakistan’s current struggles, winning in Pakistan is never easy.

“They’re a very proud cricketing nation, they won’t like the slump that they’re in, and they will still be a force at home,” he concluded. IANS

