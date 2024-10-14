PAK VS ENG: Babar, Shaheen, Naseem and Sarfaraz left out of Pakistan squad for remaining Tests against England

Multan: In a surprising development, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been left out of Pakistan’s squad for the remaining two Tests against England.

The changes to Pakistan’s squad were made by a newly-formed selection committee, formed hours after the hosts’ suffered an embarrassing loss by an innings and 47 runs to England in the first Test at Multan. Pakistan are 0-1 behind in the three-match Test series against England and are also at the bottom of the ongoing World Test Championship standings.

A statement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar, Shaheen, Naseem and Sarfaraz.

Azam had not scored a Test half-century since 2022 and has seen a dip in form in a year where he was made captain and then quit the post after Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit in this year’s T20 World Cup in June. Shaheen, meanwhile, has struggled to find his wicket-taking groove in Tests since returning from a knee injury.

“Selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors. We’ve had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule.”

“With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we’ve made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges.”

Pakistan squad for second and third Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood. (IANS)

