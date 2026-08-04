Pakistan appoint Mike Smith as batting coach ahead of England tour

Mumbai: To solve their consistent batting woes, Pakistan have appointed former South African first-class cricketer Mike Smith as the batting coach of the national Test team ahead of their next assignment against England, replacing Test star Asad Shafiq.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to officially announce the appointment a few days before the team's upcoming Test series against England, a report in Telecom Asia Sport said on Monday. “Smith applied for the post of batting coach after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) advertised the post and he will take charge on Pakistan’s tour of England,” sources told www.telecomasia.net on condition of anonymity.

The report said Shafiq’s role as batting coach was criticised as he was also a member of the men’s and women’s selection committee besides being the head of PCB’s academy in Karachi. “Shafiq was wearing four caps and his role as batting coach was a diversion for him as well as ineffective,” said sources. IANS

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