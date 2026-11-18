RAWALPINDI: Pakistan took advantage of a seamer-friendly track by skittling out Sri Lanka for just 98 on a 13-wicket opening Day in the second Test on Tuesday.

Pakistan were 121-3 in reply at stumps after having bowled out the tourists for the fifth-lowest first-innings total scored against them.

Azan Awais was unbeaten on 47, and Saqib Khan was 2 not out. Awais and Tayyab Arif (46) showed lots of determination against the pace attack and shared an opening stand of 80. Skipper Babar Azam’s century drought stretched to 43 innings. He misread a Lahiru Kumara delivery that swung back and was bowled for 8.

Earlier, Babar won the toss and elected to field. Mohammad Abbas took 3-14, Razaullah grabbed 3-21, and Aamir Jamal claimed 3-24.

Abbas and Razaullah exploited early moisture on the pitch and took two wickets in a dominant first session that saw Sri Lanka slump to 85-6. Captain Kusal Mendis, who made 32, counter-punched in the second hour and shared a 49-run partnership with Sonal Dinusha before top-edging Jamal to fine leg just before lunch.

Saqib followed his seven-wicket haul in his drawn debut first test last week by repeatedly troubling the batters. Opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara played a loose drive off him and edged it to wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori.

Abbas targeted the off stump and picked up the early wickets of Dinesh Chandimal, caught at forward short leg, and Kamindu Mendis, who chipped to short cover, where Arif plucked a spectacular two-handed diving catch.

Lahiru Udara, who laboured to 4 in 34 deliveries, was lucky when Arif couldn’t grab an opportunity at point in Saqib’s opening spell. But he fell to the express pace of Razaullah, caught by Mohammad Taha at first slip.

First Test century-makers Dhananjaya De Silva and Kusal Mendis then fell in an extended opening session.

De Silva wasted one of the three Sri Lankan reviews when Razaullah’s delivery struck him on the back foot in front of middle stump as Sri Lanka slid to 36-5. Mendis struck five boundaries before needlessly top-edging to fine leg and giving Jamal his first wicket.

Razaullah struck on the resumption when he had Milan Rathnayake clean bowled in the first over. Jamal finished it all off with two wickets in the space of three deliveries, as Dinusha holed out in the outfield and Kumara was caught in the slips.

The second Test was relocated to Rawalpindi due to increases in the smog level in Lahore last week. Agencies

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