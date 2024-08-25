Pakistan Cricket Board announced free entry for fans for remainder of Pakistan-Bangladesh Test

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that fans have been allowed free entry at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the remainder of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to Geo News.

The announcement from the PCB came after the end of the third day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PCB released a statement and stated that the decision was taken in view of the weekend. "The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.” Agencies

