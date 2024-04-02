Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi set to hold talks with Shaheen Shah Afridi

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to hold talks with Shaheen Shah Afridi over the star pacer’s remarks released in a PCB statement regarding the recent captaincy changes in the ‘Men in Green’, according to GeoNews on Monday. On Sunday, PCB reinstated Babar Azam as the captain of the white-ball format ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

PCB released a statement to announce Babar as the skipper of the Pakistan men’s team. The statement also included Afridi’s quotes, which stated that it was his “duty” to back Babar.

“It was an absolute honour to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world,” the PCB said in a statement, quoting Afridi, which he denied, according to GeoNews. (ANI)

