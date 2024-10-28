Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Mohammad Rizwan as white-ball captain

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as white-ball captain while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named his deputy.

Rizwan will succeed Babar Azam who had left the role earlier this month after being reappointed before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Notably, Rizwan and Babar are the only two players named in the top category of the central contracts announced earlier in the day.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, selection committee members Aqib Javed and Azhar Ali, along with Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha’s press conference in Lahore,” Pakistan Cricket wrote on X.

The 32-year-old Rizwan, who debuted in white-ball cricket in 2015, has played 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is to date, scoring 5,401 runs with four centuries and accounting for 143 dismissals behind the stumps. IANS

Also Read: Mohammad Rizwan pips Sarfaraz Ahmed to become fastest Pakistani wicketkeeper to 2000 Test runs

Also Watch: