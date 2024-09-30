Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selector Mohammad Yousuf resigns due to 'personal reasons'

New Delhi: Days after a 2-0 Test series defeat to Bangladesh, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selector Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down from his role, citing “personal reasons.”

Yousuf had been part of the selection panel that picked Pakistan’s squad for the recent T20 World Cup, where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

He was appointed by the PCB as a selector in March 2024, and despite scathing criticism after the team’s poor show at the T20 World Cup, he was retained in the role. However, the defeat to Bangladesh proved to be a turning point, as Yousuf decided to step down ahead of the first Test against England, scheduled to begin on October 7. IANS

