Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Include Ranaweera in Chamari Athapaththu-led Squad

Colombo: Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera has been named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be captained by their talismanic all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu.

Inoka was left out of Sri Lanka’s victorious Women’s Asia Cup campaign and their subsequent white-ball tour to Ireland. She last featured for Sri Lanka in T20Is in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, which they won in the UAE.

In 82 T20I games for Sri Lanka, Inoka has picked 91 scalps at an economy rate of 5.86. She now joins a spin-heavy bowling lineup featuring Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sugandika Kumari, and Kavisha Dilhari, as well as Chamari’s off-spin.

Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, and Ama Kanchana will handle the seam-bowling duties for Sri Lanka. On the batting front, apart from Chamari and Kavisha, eyes will also be on Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samawickrama.

Also Read: SL VS NZ, 1st Test Series: Sri Lanka take control of first Test against New Zealand

Also Watch: