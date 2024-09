Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shifts 2nd Test series against England from Karachi to Multan

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted the second Test of the upcoming three-match series against England from Karachi to Multan as they revealed the schedule for the World Test Championship fixtures on Friday. The first Test of the series will be hosted at Multan Cricket Stadium as planned from October 7 while the second Test, which was slated to be played at National Stadium in Karachi from October 15, will now be played in Multan before the two teams travel to Rawalpindi for the final match of the series from October 24.

“The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the PCB said in a release.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2 while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on the same day. IANS

