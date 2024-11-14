Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi reclaims top spot in ICC Men’s ODI Bowler Rankings

Dubai: Pakistan’s premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has reclaimed the No.1 position in the ICC Men’s ODI Bowler Rankings, a spot he initially held during last year’s Cricket World Cup in India. Afridi’s recent performance in Pakistan’s victorious series against Australia, where he claimed eight wickets across three games at an impressive average of 12.62, helped propel him to the top spot once more. Afridi’s rise comes as part of a reshuffling in the rankings, with South Africa’s spinner Keshav Maharaj slipping to third and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan maintaining his position at second.

Naseem Shah also achieved a new career-high, advancing 14 spots to 55th overall. Additionally, Pakistan’s new ODI captain, Mohammad Rizwan, climbed to 23rd on the batting charts after a series against Australia. IANS

