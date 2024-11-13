James Anderson backs Jofra Archer as key weapon for England in 2025/26 Ashes in Australia

New Delhi: James Anderson, England’s legendary pacer and current bowling mentor, has voiced strong support for Jofra Archer, suggesting that the speedster could play a pivotal role in England’s quest to reclaim the Ashes in Australia in 2025/26.

Archer, who has faced a challenging spell with injuries, has only played white-ball cricket since recovering from a persistent elbow injury and hasn’t featured in a Test match since February 2021. Anderson, however, sees the pacer as essential to England’s Ashes campaign – if he’s willing and physically able to take on the demands of the red-ball game.

Anderson spoke about Archer’s potential, stating, “If we can keep him fit, the Ashes is a definite opportunity. The only worry is whether the injuries have scared him away from Test cricket and he thinks: 'Can my body cope?' But if Jofra works hard enough, and he's managed well, he would be huge for us in the Ashes,” Anderson told The Guardian.

England’s current focus on building a formidable pace attack has also contributed to Anderson’s own retirement from international cricket, as the team prepares a roster of quicks fit for Australian conditions.

Beyond Archer, Anderson highlighted England’s promising crop of fast bowlers, including Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, and Matthew Potts, all of whom could be vital contributors to England’s attack in 2025/26.

Among the new generation of bowlers, Anderson praised Surrey’s Gus Atkinson, who debuted in the same match Anderson bowed out against the West Indies. Atkinson’s impact was immediate, with 12 wickets in the series, including a stunning seven-wicket haul in the first innings. Anderson noted that Atkinson, who has now accumulated 40 wickets in eight Tests, has ‘got it all.’ (IANS)

